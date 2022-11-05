Fifth Third Bancorp Has $314,000 Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,002 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 604 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 10.5% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,455 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the second quarter valued at $221,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 323 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $400.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.22.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $270.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $277.77 and its 200 day moving average is $312.88. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.21 and a 12-month high of $435.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.01). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $843.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

