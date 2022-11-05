NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 188.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 26,987 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at $2,737,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NRG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

NRG Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $44.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.79. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.70 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.07, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.89.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.87%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

