Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Stock Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,384 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Open Text were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OTEX. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Open Text by 4.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,598,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $450,091,000 after purchasing an additional 448,084 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P grew its stake in Open Text by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 10,109,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $428,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,206 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Open Text by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,079,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $384,993,000 after acquiring an additional 262,200 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Open Text by 14.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,113,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,218,000 after acquiring an additional 760,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 2.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,953,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,642,000 after purchasing an additional 107,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $26.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.34. Open Text Co. has a 52-week low of $24.91 and a 52-week high of $52.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Open Text Increases Dividend

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Open Text had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $902.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.243 dividend. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Open Text’s payout ratio is 176.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OTEX has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Open Text from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Open Text in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Open Text from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Open Text from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Open Text Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

