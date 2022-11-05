Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on HOG. Bank of America decreased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Harley-Davidson to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $45.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $46.08. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.35.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.33. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Insider Activity

In other Harley-Davidson news, President and CEO ZEITZ JOCHEN acquired 25,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,705.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 508,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,815,397.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President and CEO ZEITZ JOCHEN purchased 25,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,705.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 508,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,815,397.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rafeh Masood purchased 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,062.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,335 shares in the company, valued at $50,062.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

