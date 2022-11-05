Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 237 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Exponent were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPO. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exponent by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 2.5% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exponent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $97.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 51.40 and a beta of 0.62. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.97 and a 52 week high of $127.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.31 and its 200-day moving average is $92.86.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXPO shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exponent in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,509 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.92, for a total transaction of $255,717.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,051.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.92, for a total transaction of $255,717.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,051.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $296,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,011.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,743 shares of company stock worth $1,173,117. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exponent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

See Also

