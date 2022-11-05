Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,780 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,719 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 22,317 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth $33,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at $2,483,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,164,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Price Performance

SU opened at $36.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $42.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.3656 dividend. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SU. StockNews.com lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.