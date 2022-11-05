Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,330 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Garmin were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 101,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Garmin by 9.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,619,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 30.6% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 368,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,251,000 after buying an additional 86,428 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Garmin by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,006 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after buying an additional 24,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin Price Performance

Garmin stock opened at $86.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $76.37 and a one year high of $148.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.44 and its 200 day moving average is $93.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

GRMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet cut Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.75.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,235,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Garmin

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.