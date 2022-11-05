Fifth Third Bancorp Has $306,000 Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Markel were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Markel by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Markel during the second quarter worth about $1,158,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Markel by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Markel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,450.00.

Markel Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,211.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $1,064.09 and a 1 year high of $1,519.24. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of -123.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,162.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,257.85.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $13.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.43 by ($7.65). Markel had a positive return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $19.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 67.04 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,213.86 per share, with a total value of $100,750.38. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,450.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Markel Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

