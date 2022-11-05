Fifth Third Bancorp Invests $322,000 in Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI)

Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGTI. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Agiliti during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Agiliti during the first quarter worth $243,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the first quarter valued at $269,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 76.0% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agiliti by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AGTI opened at $17.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.66. Agiliti, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $26.34.

Agiliti ( NYSE:AGTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $273.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.66 million. Agiliti had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

AGTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Agiliti from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Agiliti from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. It offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

