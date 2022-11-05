Fifth Third Bancorp Has $187,000 Stock Position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $56.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.93 and a 200-day moving average of $58.37. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $52.79 and a 1-year high of $65.43.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

