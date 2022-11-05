Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 110,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 20,561 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 214,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,418,000 after purchasing an additional 21,937 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 49,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,282,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,553,000 after buying an additional 26,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 82.2% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IR shares. TheStreet downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

IR opened at $52.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.41. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.28 and a fifty-two week high of $62.64. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.47.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.82%.

In related news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $194,946.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,122.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $194,946.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,118 shares in the company, valued at $113,122.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,637. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

