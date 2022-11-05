Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Balchem were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,890,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $668,595,000 after purchasing an additional 46,959 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Balchem by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,046,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,057,000 after buying an additional 41,692 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Balchem by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 696,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,336,000 after buying an additional 48,041 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 503,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 0.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 322,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCPC opened at $137.13 on Friday. Balchem Co. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $174.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.61.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Balchem from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Balchem in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, VP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.12, for a total value of $131,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

