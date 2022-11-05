Fifth Third Bancorp Has $308,000 Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 87.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 100.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NXST stock opened at $155.50 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $139.69 and a one year high of $204.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.43.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 32.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 16.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NXST shares. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $181.00 to $246.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 9,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total transaction of $1,673,887.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,627,651.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 9,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total transaction of $1,673,887.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,540 shares in the company, valued at $17,627,651.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.07, for a total transaction of $36,685.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,481.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,633 shares of company stock worth $3,257,923. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

