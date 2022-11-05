Fifth Third Bancorp Has $270,000 Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 20.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,877,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548,997 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,756,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,200 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $77,785,000. Point Break Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,396,000 after buying an additional 987,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 75.0% in the first quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,380,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment Stock Down 0.9 %

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $42.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 2.83. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.31 and a 52-week high of $109.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 15.08% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. Equities analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CZR. KeyCorp cut shares of Caesars Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $90.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.19.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.