Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 83.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 58.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle West Capital

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $190,011.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PNW. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $69.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.23. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $59.03 and a one year high of $80.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.15. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.865 per share. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.49%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Stories

