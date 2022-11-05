Fifth Third Bancorp Has $241,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ MBB opened at $90.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.09. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $108.18.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.