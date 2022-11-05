Barclays Cuts Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target to $58.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BPMC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.67.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $42.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.53. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $41.30 and a 1-year high of $117.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $36.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.61 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 52.76% and a negative net margin of 263.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.86) EPS. Analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $1,368,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,535,653.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $1,368,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,535,653.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 8,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $593,241.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,925,961.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,477 shares of company stock valued at $3,383,025 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. FMR LLC boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,576,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $433,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,698 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 14.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,631,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,457,000 after buying an additional 698,562 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,383,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $343,876,000 after acquiring an additional 46,264 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 12.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,908,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,703,000 after acquiring an additional 431,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,716,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,213,000 after acquiring an additional 449,648 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.