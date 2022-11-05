Wedbush Cuts Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target to $106.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wedbush from $120.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.67) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($9.37) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($2.57) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($2.52) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.45) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.32) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($9.86) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.37) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.49 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BPMC. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.67.

Blueprint Medicines Trading Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $42.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.41 and a 200-day moving average of $59.53. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $41.30 and a 1-year high of $117.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.67.

Insider Activity

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.45). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 52.76% and a negative net margin of 263.54%. The firm had revenue of $36.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.86) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $700,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,839,837.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $700,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,839,837.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $375,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,191.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,477 shares of company stock valued at $3,383,025 in the last ninety days. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 414.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

About Blueprint Medicines

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

See Also

