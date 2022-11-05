Raymond James Lowers Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Price Target to $38.00

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.50% from the company’s current price.

WY has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $30.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.74. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The company has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,519,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,567,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,646,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,128,000 after buying an additional 301,087 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,914,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,675,000 after buying an additional 284,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,751,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,565,000 after buying an additional 1,308,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,553,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,401,000 after acquiring an additional 30,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

