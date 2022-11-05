Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Price Target Cut to $180.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Raymond James from $189.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $133.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.93. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52 week low of $131.35 and a 52 week high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.04). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $12,473,794.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,616 shares in the company, valued at $10,323,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $12,473,794.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,323,634.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $12,797,569.05. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,104,859.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,004 shares of company stock valued at $28,916,462 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 38,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

