Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Raymond James

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.83% from the company’s current price.

CWH has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Camping World from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Camping World in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Camping World presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.83.

Camping World Price Performance

CWH stock opened at $25.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 2.60. Camping World has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $46.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.27. Camping World had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 71.72%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Camping World will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 16,953 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $509,946.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,411.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camping World

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,390,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its position in Camping World by 196.3% during the second quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 601,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,962,000 after buying an additional 398,192 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,700,000 after acquiring an additional 17,443 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 24.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 453,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after acquiring an additional 88,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 1,099.3% during the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 408,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after acquiring an additional 374,406 shares during the last quarter. 38.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camping World

(Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Further Reading

