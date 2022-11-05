DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Given New GBX 350 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 388 ($4.49) to GBX 350 ($4.05) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DITHF has been the subject of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of DS Smith from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 250 ($2.89) price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley cut DS Smith from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Get DS Smith alerts:

DS Smith Price Performance

Shares of DITHF stock opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.39. DS Smith has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $5.48.

About DS Smith

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.