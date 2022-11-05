AUTO1 Group (OTC:ATOGF) PT Lowered to €22.70

AUTO1 Group (OTC:ATOGF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at UBS Group from €23.80 ($23.80) to €22.70 ($22.70) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ATOGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AUTO1 Group from €13.00 ($13.00) to €9.00 ($9.00) in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AUTO1 Group from €21.00 ($21.00) to €16.00 ($16.00) in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

AUTO1 Group Stock Performance

OTC:ATOGF opened at $11.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.45. AUTO1 Group has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $11.92.

AUTO1 Group Company Profile

AUTO1 Group SE operates an online marketplace for used vehicle sales to dealers and individual customers in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for the sale of used cars to commercial car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de, an online platform to sell their used cars to the company.

