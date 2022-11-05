Berenberg Bank Lowers FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Price Target to GBX 130

FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 160 ($1.85) to GBX 130 ($1.50) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on FirstGroup from GBX 155 ($1.79) to GBX 149 ($1.72) in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 165 ($1.91) to GBX 160 ($1.85) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

FirstGroup Price Performance

FGROY opened at $1.14 on Thursday. FirstGroup has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.39.

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; passenger rail services; and hull trains and Lumos.

