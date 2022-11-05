Credit Suisse Group Trims Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Target Price to GBX 353

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 368 ($4.25) to GBX 353 ($4.08) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

HLN has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Haleon from GBX 300 ($3.47) to GBX 320 ($3.70) in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Haleon in a report on Friday, July 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cheuvreux initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 275 ($3.18) price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 294.60 ($3.41).

NYSE HLN opened at GBX 6.26 ($0.07) on Thursday. Haleon has a 12 month low of GBX 5.59 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 8.50 ($0.10). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Haleon in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Haleon during the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

