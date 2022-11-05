Bank of America Upgrades Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) to Neutral

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Teekay Tankers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Teekay Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Teekay Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teekay Tankers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Teekay Tankers Price Performance

Teekay Tankers stock opened at $34.42 on Thursday. Teekay Tankers has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $35.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.43. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Teekay Tankers will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 40,309 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 27.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 105,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 22,761 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 23,014 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. 28.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

