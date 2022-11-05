Frontera Energy (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Price Target Raised to C$19.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Frontera Energy (OTCMKTS:FECCF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Frontera Energy Stock Performance
Shares of Frontera Energy stock opened at $7.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.06. Frontera Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.03 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45.
About Frontera Energy
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Frontera Energy (FECCF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
Receive News & Ratings for Frontera Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontera Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.