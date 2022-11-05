Frontera Energy (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Price Target Raised to C$19.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Frontera Energy (OTCMKTS:FECCF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Frontera Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Frontera Energy stock opened at $7.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.06. Frontera Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.03 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45.

About Frontera Energy

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 35 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, and Peru; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

