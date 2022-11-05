Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Director Sells $161,196.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total value of $161,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,810.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of UTHR opened at $264.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $158.38 and a 12 month high of $270.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $218.88 and its 200-day moving average is $217.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.59.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.06 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 38.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 15.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 2.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UTHR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.75.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

