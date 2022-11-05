Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Director Sells $161,196.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total value of $161,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,810.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
United Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of UTHR opened at $264.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $158.38 and a 12 month high of $270.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $218.88 and its 200-day moving average is $217.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.59.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.06 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 38.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 15.29 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on UTHR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.75.
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
