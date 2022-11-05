Insider Selling: Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) CEO Sells 2,063 Shares of Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $154,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,430,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE MATX opened at $70.10 on Friday. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.35 and a 12-month high of $125.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MATX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Matson from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Matson in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 535.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 471,235 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,827,000 after purchasing an additional 397,078 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Matson by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,655,858 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $802,830,000 after buying an additional 204,399 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Matson by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,352 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,720,000 after acquiring an additional 201,833 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $561,594,000 after acquiring an additional 153,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matson by 109.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,393 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,424,000 after acquiring an additional 149,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

