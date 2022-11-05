Veena M. Lakkundi Sells 606 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.9 %

ROK opened at $247.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $235.59 and its 200 day moving average is $226.99. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on ROK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.82.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

