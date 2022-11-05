StockNews.com Lowers Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARIS) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARIS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Aris Water Solutions Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ARIS opened at $16.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Aris Water Solutions has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $23.58.

About Aris Water Solutions

(Get Rating)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

