Insider Buying: VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) Director Beat Kahli acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.79 per share, for a total transaction of $244,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,175,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,663,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 31st, Beat Kahli acquired 11,091 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $101,593.56.
- On Friday, October 28th, Beat Kahli bought 15,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $132,150.00.
- On Monday, October 24th, Beat Kahli acquired 18,971 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $158,976.98.
- On Friday, October 21st, Beat Kahli acquired 16,029 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $124,865.91.
- On Wednesday, October 19th, Beat Kahli acquired 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $180,500.00.
- On Monday, October 17th, Beat Kahli bought 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $171,000.00.
- On Friday, October 14th, Beat Kahli acquired 16,161 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $112,318.95.
- On Wednesday, August 31st, Beat Kahli purchased 13,839 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.57 per share, with a total value of $132,439.23.
- On Monday, August 29th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $98,100.00.
- On Friday, August 26th, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $102,100.00.
VOXX International Stock Up 5.1 %
Shares of VOXX stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. VOXX International Co. has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $13.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.28.
Institutional Trading of VOXX International
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut VOXX International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on VOXX International from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital downgraded shares of VOXX International from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.
About VOXX International
VOXX International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.
