Insider Buying: Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) CEO Buys $248,652.80 in Stock

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $28.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.19 and a 200-day moving average of $35.87.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DZ Bank lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Intel by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Read More

