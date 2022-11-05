Wolfe Research Lowers Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) to Market Perform

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RPD. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Rapid7 from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.63.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $28.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.37. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $26.86 and a fifty-two week high of $142.43.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $175.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rapid7 by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 96.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

