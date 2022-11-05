Insider Selling: PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Sells $430,719.84 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) Director Anne Mccallion sold 7,941 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $430,719.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,715.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Anne Mccallion also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Anne Mccallion sold 7,941 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $460,022.13.

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $51.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.40. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $71.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $1.06. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $511.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PFSI shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

See Also

