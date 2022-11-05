FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Issued By KeyCorp

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Harsco in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Harsco’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

HSC has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Harsco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Harsco from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Harsco from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Harsco in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Harsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

NYSE HSC opened at $6.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $481.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.83. Harsco has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $17.69.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $481.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.78 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSC. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Harsco by 5.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

