UBS Group Cuts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $75.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a hold rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. New Street Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.42.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock opened at $62.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.45 and a 200 day moving average of $83.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $100.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $164.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,108.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $13,460,418. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,768.0% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 285,082 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,171,000 after acquiring an additional 275,142 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 259,267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,348,000 after acquiring an additional 100,072 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 37,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 17,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4,854.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 56,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 55,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

