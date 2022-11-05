UBS Group Cuts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $75.00

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2022

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMDGet Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a hold rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. New Street Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.42.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock opened at $62.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.45 and a 200 day moving average of $83.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $100.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMDGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,108.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $13,460,418. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,768.0% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 285,082 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,171,000 after acquiring an additional 275,142 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 259,267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,348,000 after acquiring an additional 100,072 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 37,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 17,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4,854.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 56,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 55,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.