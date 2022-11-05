Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

GORO has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Gold Resource from $5.25 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Gold Resource in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company.

Gold Resource Stock Up 2.0 %

Gold Resource stock opened at $1.55 on Thursday. Gold Resource has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $2.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.75. The stock has a market cap of $137.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.44.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

