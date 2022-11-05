Insider Selling: Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) CAO Sells $1,288,208.75 in Stock

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of GILD stock opened at $80.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.42. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $81.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.81.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 179.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 217.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.80.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

