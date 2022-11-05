Insider Selling: Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) CAO Sells $1,288,208.75 in Stock

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Gilead Sciences Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of GILD stock opened at $80.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.42. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $81.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.81.
Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 179.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 217.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.80.
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.
