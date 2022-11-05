FY2026 EPS Estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Lifted by Analyst

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer boosted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $10.92 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.84. The consensus estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $1.80 per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NBIX. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

NBIX stock opened at $121.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 2.49. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $71.88 and a fifty-two week high of $125.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.72 and a beta of 0.52.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.74). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $378.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.62 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6,483.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $46,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 4,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total transaction of $566,341.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,079.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 4,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total transaction of $566,341.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,079.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $153,169.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,170.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,590,441 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

