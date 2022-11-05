Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for Amcor in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Johnson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.85. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amcor’s current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 27.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Amcor Stock Performance

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.17. Amcor has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Amcor by 8.9% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 34.9% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 73,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 19,050 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the second quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the first quarter worth about $272,000. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Amcor

In related news, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 1,035,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $13,029,709.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,114.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amcor news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $375,894.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,592.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 1,035,748 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $13,029,709.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 278,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,114.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,905,114 shares of company stock valued at $35,840,080 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Articles

