FY2024 Earnings Estimate for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for DuPont de Nemours in a report released on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.35 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.85. The consensus estimate for DuPont de Nemours’ current full-year earnings is $3.32 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.58.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of DD stock opened at $61.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.23.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of DuPont de Nemours

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 12.1% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 18.6% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 11.9% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at $5,726,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.26%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

