Analysts Offer Predictions for Nevro Corp.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Nevro in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn ($0.64) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nevro’s current full-year earnings is ($2.89) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Nevro’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.89) EPS.

Get Nevro alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NVRO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nevro from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Nevro from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Nevro to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Nevro from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Nevro Stock Performance

Shares of NVRO stock opened at $40.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.78. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.48 and a beta of 0.75. Nevro has a 12 month low of $34.70 and a 12 month high of $114.10.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $104.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.66 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 43.73% and a negative net margin of 35.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nevro

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 294.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,081,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,415,000 after buying an additional 807,678 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 13.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,718,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,322,000 after buying an additional 568,749 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Nevro by 4,179.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 356,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,608,000 after purchasing an additional 347,778 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Nevro by 19.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,797,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $129,989,000 after purchasing an additional 287,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Nevro by 78.3% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 493,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,641,000 after purchasing an additional 216,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

About Nevro

(Get Rating)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.