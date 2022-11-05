Insider Selling: Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) CEO Sells $1,332,037.12 in Stock

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $1,332,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,146,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of COF stock opened at $102.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.93 and its 200-day moving average is $110.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.43. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $90.27 and a 52 week high of $162.40.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.89%.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Shore Management Inc CT boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 28.3% in the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 889,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,964,000 after acquiring an additional 196,081 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 27.6% in the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 40,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 10.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,355,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,596,000 after acquiring an additional 512,496 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 150.1% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 26.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 6,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
