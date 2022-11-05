Marc Tessier-Lavigne Sells 8,748 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 8,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $264,189.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,901,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,428,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $616,400.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $632,200.00.

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $28.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.46. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $56.08.

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.04. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.06% and a negative net margin of 252.50%. The company had revenue of $52.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 129.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,185,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,336,000 after purchasing an additional 74,918 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,826,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,108,000 after buying an additional 799,221 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,609,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,769,000 after buying an additional 676,625 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 905,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,122,000 after buying an additional 169,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,253,000 after acquiring an additional 106,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.14.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

