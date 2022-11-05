Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 14,812 Shares

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $270,467.12. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,718,514 shares in the company, valued at $49,640,065.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 12th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 100 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $1,670.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 659 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $11,222.77.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $177,200.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 15,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $260,400.00.

On Thursday, September 29th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $341,400.00.

On Tuesday, September 27th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $174,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGH opened at $17.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.26. Legacy Housing Co. has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $28.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $427.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LEGH. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Legacy Housing from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Legacy Housing in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEGH. Voss Capital LLC boosted its stake in Legacy Housing by 40.1% in the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 334,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 95,754 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 221.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 84,324 shares in the last quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 73,006 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 181.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 62,925 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Legacy Housing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $731,000. 21.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

