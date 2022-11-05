Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CRO Sells $300,810.18 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total transaction of $300,810.18. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 43,792 shares in the company, valued at $5,010,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jeffrey Dossett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 13th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 488 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total transaction of $38,659.36.

On Monday, October 3rd, Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total value of $160,380.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 777 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $68,321.61.

Impinj Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:PI opened at $111.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.07. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $119.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -63.05 and a beta of 2.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $94.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Impinj from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Impinj from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PI. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the first quarter worth $565,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Impinj by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Impinj by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Impinj by 827.4% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 45,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

See Also

