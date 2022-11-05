Baiju Bhatt Sells 29,366 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) insider Baiju Bhatt sold 29,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $341,526.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,640,742.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $12.28 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $38.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average of $9.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 27.59% and a negative net margin of 221.99%. The business had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.65 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HOOD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.36.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,656,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 177.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 202,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 464,545 shares during the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

