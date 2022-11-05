Insider Selling: Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) CFO Sells $317,520.00 in Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $317,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 544,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,204,118.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert Thomas Freeman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 26th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 24,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $313,920.00.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALHC opened at $12.85 on Friday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $23.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $366.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.69 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 47.96% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.55.

Institutional Trading of Alignment Healthcare

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALHC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 15.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

