Jose N. Reyes, Jr. Sells 26,895 Shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) Stock

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) CTO Jose N. Reyes, Jr. sold 26,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $307,947.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NuScale Power stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. NuScale Power Co. has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $15.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.46.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.75 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,754,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,090,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in NuScale Power in the third quarter worth $3,650,000. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth $1,805,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the third quarter worth about $1,986,000. 30.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SMR shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on NuScale Power to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group started coverage on NuScale Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NuScale Power in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.

